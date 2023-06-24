Effusion of lava, rockfall events, volcanic quakes still observed in Mayon

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon’s high level of unrest persisted in the past 24 hours, said state volcanologists on Saturday, reiterating the possibility of the volcano’s hazardous eruption within weeks or days.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Mayon Volcano remains under alert level 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is currently in a relatively high level of unrest as magma is at the crater and hazardous eruption within weeks or even days is possible,” Phivolcs stated in its 8 a.m. bulletin.

Phivolcs then reported that the very slow effusion of lava from the volcano’s summit crater continued, feeding lava flows and collapse debris on the Mi-si and Bonga gullies.

FEATURED STORIES

Apart from this, one dome-collapse pyroclastic density current, 308 rockfall events, two volcanic quakes, and sulfur dioxide emission averaging 744 metric tons were likewise observed.

Phivolcs earlier noted that this restiveness may persist for at least three months.

“It is recommended that the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone be evacuated due to the danger of pyroclastic density currents, lava flows, rockfalls, and other volcanic hazards. Increased vigilance against lahars and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the edifice is also advised,” Phivolcs stressed.

RELATED STORIES

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>