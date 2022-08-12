Egg Best Dish is Tortang Talong, Balut Worst According to Taste Atlas

Egg Dishes in the PH is the best and Worst

Egg Dishes – Taste Atlas, an interactive online travel reference on cuisine, said Tortang Talong is the best and Balut is the worst egg dish in the Philippines.

One of the best-rated egg dishes in the world, the popular Tortang Talong of the Filipinos, received a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.

Tortang talong is a fried egg dish prepared with a whole grilled eggplants dipped into the egg mixture and flavored with salt and pepper.

Filipinos prefer to consume Tortang Talong as a viand with the traditional combination of cooked rice, tomato, and banana ketchup.

Tortang Talong, a Filipino egg dish, is only ranked number six by Rappler, behind Tunisia’s Shakshouka and Japan’s Tamogayaki.

Japan’s Chawanmushi, a delicate custard soup, received the number one title as the best egg dish in the world.

Photo taken from Balita

According to a report, from Taste Atlast, “Cheap and quickly made, tortang talong can be enjoyed at any time of the day as a full breakfast, lunch, or dinner.”

On the other hand, balut received mixed comments and opinions from the audiences base from a report, naming balut as the worst egg dish in the world garnering a audience rating of 2.7.

The Taste Atlas described it as a hard-boiled duck egg that had been incubated. The cooked embryo is typically consumed straight from the shell.

Balut sometimes seasoned with vinegar, salt, chili or fried garlic. It was also features in some extreme food challenge worldwide.

Balut is ranked as the 21st most popular egg meal in the world, despite the fact that many international critics have labeled the most common street food in the Philippines the worst egg dish.

Balut was defined as the poor man’s lunch in the Philippines by the Taste Atlas, despite the fact that it is connected with Filipino food and has garnered worldwide fame.

Sinigang, bulalo, and tinola are just a few of the Filipino cuisines that were named among the top 50 soups in the world.

You may also visit: EATING RAW EGG – Is Eating Eggs w/out Cooking It Safe Or Not?