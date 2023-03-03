“Ehime Fair” to Be Held at 9 “DON DON DONKI” Hong Kong Stores on March 8-31

MATSUYAMA, Japan, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ehime Prefecture, widely known in Japan as a producer of citrus fruits and marine products, is a treasure house of ingredients from the sea and mountains. The prefecture is set to hold the “DON DON DONKI Ehime Fair in Hong Kong” at nine DON DON DONKI Hong Kong stores from March 8 (Wednesday) through March 31 (Friday), 2023, featuring an array of fine products from the prefecture such as seasonal citrus fruits, processed food products using citrus fruits or fish, as well as popular sweets, Japanese sake (rice wine), and so on.

Images: (From left) citrus jelly, citrus juice, mikan daifuku (rice cake with citrus inside), Japanese-style tart cake, and Jakoten (young sardine tempura)

The previous food fair was held at three DON DON DONKI Hong Kong stores two years ago (July-November 2021), and it was well received. The upcoming fair will be expanded to be held at nine shops selling Ehime products, including many items that were not previously available. Ehime Prefecture has held food fairs featuring processed foods and products using citrus fruits separately in the past, but this year’s event will handle both processed food products and citrus fruits simultaneously. (The citrus fruit fair is scheduled to start around March 11.)

It is hoped that the upcoming food fair will provide the people of Hong Kong with an opportunity to enjoy rich ingredients from Ehime Prefecture and know more about the prefecture.

Overview of Ehime Fair

Name: DON DON DONKI Ehime Fair in Hong Kong

Period: March 8 (Wednesday) – March 31 (Friday), 2023

Products for sale:

– Seasonal citrus fruits (setoka, dekopon, etc.)

– Processed food products using citrus fruits (jelly, juice, dry fruits, jam, etc.)

– Sweets (mikan daifuku, Japanese-style tart cake, dango dumplings, etc.)

– Processed seafood products (jakoten, salted and dried products, delicacies, etc.)

– Sake (high-quality sake, citrus liqueur, craft beer, etc.)

Venues: 9 stores of DON DON DONKI Hong Kong

*All products mentioned above will be available at DON DON DONKI OP Mall and DON DON DONKI TMT Plaza, while the other stores will handle some of the items.

Event stores for Ehime Fair

– DON DON DONKI OP Mall

2nd Floor OP Mall, 100 Tai Ho Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories

– DON DON DONKI TMT Plaza

Shop UG001-UG023, UG/F, Tuen Mun Town Plaza, Phase 1, 1 Tuen Shun St, Tuen Mun

– DON DON DONKI Mira Place2

B1 Floor, Mira Place2,118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

– DON DON DONKI Pearl City

1st Floor to 4th Floor, 22-36 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay

– DON DON DONKI 100QRC

LG & B Floor, 100QRC, 100 Queen’s Road Central, Central

– DON DON DONKI Monterey Place

Shop Nos. 107-113, 115-122, 1/F, Monterey Place, No.23 Tong Chun Street, Tseung Kwan O

– DON DON DONKI Island Resort Mall

Shop 102 & 108, 1st Floor, Island Resort Mall, 28 Siu Sai Wan Road, Siu Sai Wan

– DON DON DONKI Amoy Plaza

Shop F188-204, 1/F, Phase III, Amoy Plaza, 77 Ngau Tau Kok Rd, Kowloon Bay

– DON DON DONKI Whampoa Garden

Shop B1-B8 & B27-B32, Fashion World (Site 2), The Whampoa

Exports of Ehime Prefecture’s specialties

Ehime Prefecture was the first among local municipalities in Japan to set up a sales promotion division in 2012 to help local business operators and producers with their sales activities and has since been engaged in efforts to develop markets in Japan and abroad. For overseas promotional activities, Ehime Prefecture signed a partnership agreement with Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (PPIH) in 2020, the first among Japanese local governments, to expand exports of Ehime products such as agricultural, forestry, and fishery products.