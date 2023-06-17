Eight 4Ps beneficiaries in Laguna delisted after being caught in drug busts

LUCENA CITY – At least eight beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) were taken off the list after they were caught engaged in illegal drug activities during police operations, police said Friday, June 16.

Colonel Randy Glenn Silvio, Laguna police chief, said in a report that four of the delisted 4Ps beneficiaries are from Liliw town, three from Alaminos and one from Kalayaan.

Citing records of recently nabbed drug suspects, most of them arrested in buy-bust operations, four were found listed as 4Ps recipients in their respective localities, Silvio said.

He recommended the removal of the suspects from the list of beneficiaries of the government anti-poverty reduction program based on the Department of Social Welfare and Development Memorandum Circular No 038, series of 2020.

The memorandum imposes sanctions and disciplinary measures on beneficiaries who will engage “in unlawful and prohibited acts; such as gambling, use of grants for alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, other vices.”

Under the law, the monthly education grant is P300 per child enrolled in day-care and elementary school for a maximum of 10 months a year, and P500 per child enrolled in junior high school and P700 per child enrolled in senior high school.

A compliant beneficiary also receives a P750 monthly health grant and P600 monthly rice subsidy.

Silvio said the arrested suspects have been using the cash grant for their illegal drug and gambling activities instead of promoting the welfare of their families.

The suspects are detained and facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

