Eight Advisers with Focus Partner Firms Named to the 2022 List of Australia’s Top 100 Financial AdvisersFocus Financial Partners logo.jpg

NEW YORK, NY – EQS Newswire – 13 October 2022 – Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that seven advisers with Melbourne-based Escala Partners (“Escala”) and one adviser with Sydney-based Brady & Associates Financial Advisers (“Brady & Associates”), a member of Connectus Wealth Advisers were named to the 2022 list of Australia’s Top 100 Financial Advisers. The list is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by The Australian in collaboration with Barron’s and is a guide to the country’s leading wealth management advisers.

Escala was established with the ambition of becoming the new standard for personalized wealth management in Australia. The firm quickly emerged as a leading fiduciary wealth adviser to individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors across Australia, providing them with customized investment solutions through a collaborative, team-based approach. Escala’s client relationships are sustained over time through the firm’s dedication to highly personalized service and an ongoing commitment to innovation in defining the standards for excellence in the Australian wealth management industry.

Mason Allamby, Steve Collins, Amanda Fong, Ben James, Tom Meager, Paul Sealey and Jonathan Vickers-Willis are Partners of Escala. They each have deep expertise in multiple areas of wealth management, including financial planning, asset allocation, tax strategy and, in Ms. Fong’s case, the not-for-profit space.

Brady & Associates is a financial advice firm with a history spanning nearly three decades that joined Connectus in late 2020. The firm has close, long-standing client relationships, helping with many facets of its clients’ lives and families. The Brady team constructs advice tailored to clients’ specific circumstances, goals and risk tolerances.

Paul Brady, Founder and Managing Director of Brady & Associates, has more than 25 years of providing comprehensive financial advice to private clients. Paul was a director of the Financial Planning Association of Australia and was awarded Fellow of the FPA for his leadership and contribution to the financial planning community.

“We are very pleased that Escala and Brady & Associates were recognized for the excellence of their advisers,” said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. “Both firms are known for the quality of their services, their innovation and their deep commitment to helping their clients achieve their financial and life goals. Focus is honored to be a part of each firm’s journey as they evolve and grow their businesses. Our Australian presence is an important part of our growing international footprint.”

