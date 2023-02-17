Eight Karats, A Singapore’s Homegrown Beauty and Wellness Brand, Generated $9.6 Million in Retail Sales in Just 10 Months

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Up-and-coming beauty and wellness brand, Eight Karats, owned by EK Brands made waves by generating $9.6 million in retail sales in a short span of just 10 months. It is the first social commerce brand in Korea and Singapore to deliver reliable and safe products that are covered by Samsung insurance as well as exclusively original-formulated products.

Self-care is essential for maintaining health and happiness. It all begins with choosing the right products that boost your overall health and wellbeing. Eight Karats is an expert in health and wellness products that promote healthy living from within.

Sharing on the success of Eight Karats, Karine Cheong, creator and co-founder of Eight Karats, said: “My inspiration for Eight Karats came from my dream of manufacturing only high-quality products that are both safe and effective. I wished to develop a product line that bridged the gap between beauty and wellness, helping my clients feel good both inside and out.”

Karine continues, “Eight Karats was cofounded in 2020, along with my sister Sarina Cheong under my parent company, EK Brands. Equipped with extensive knowledge and expertise, Eight Karats offers the best products powered by cutting-edge science that help restore balance, health, and glow to the skin. “



Some of Eight Karats’ most sought-after original formulated products are Eighteen Vitaskin Nutricosmetic, Eighteen Vitaskin Hydrogel Melting Mask, Eye & Hair Booster Jelly Supplement, and more.

Beauty industry being one of the most competitive industries, Eight Karats was clearly a new brand which made waves on its maiden voyage. Eight Karats hit the ground running with their innovative product line. Starting with just three distributors, Eight Karats successfully gained nearly 1,000 distributors in just 10 months, resulting in retail sales of more than $9.6 million.

About EK Brands:

Founded in 2020, EK Brands is a wholesale distributor of health and beauty products that helps people achieve a better life, better skin, and better health. Eight Karats come under the EK brand umbrella. It uses modern innovations to help people achieve their health and beauty goals while being affordable for all.