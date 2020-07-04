Eight ranking BoC officials reshuffled

BUREAU of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero has implemented his first major reshuffle for the year to further enhance the bureau’s services and collection efforts.

In two separate Customs Personnel Orders (CPOs), Guerrero caused the transfer of eight ranking customs officials to various customs ports in the Luzon area with the approval of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd.

Guerrero said the move was “in the exigency of the service and in compliance with relevant civil service rules and regulations on reassignments and designation.”

Transferred were lawyer Edward Ibero, from deputy collector for operations of the Port of Batangas (PoB) to deputy collector assessment of Manila International Container Port (MICP), and lawyer Filemon Mendoza, from MICP deputy collector for assessment to deputy collector for operation of the PoB.

Acting Batangas Collector Romalino Valdes was reassigned as district collector of the Port of San Fernando while acting MICP Collector Guillermo Pedro Francis was named acting district collector of the Port of Limay.

Port of Manila (PoM) Acting District Collector Arsenia Ilagan was designated district collector of the Port of Legazpi while Limay Acting District Collector Michael Angelo DC Vargas assumed the position of acting district collector of the PoM.

Also transferred was Romeo Allan Rosales of the Intelligence Group to acting district collector of MICP while Port of San Fernando Acting District Collector Ma. Rhea Gregorio went to the PoB as acting district collector.

The BoC has 17 collection districts across the country. Among its flagship ports or so-called “billionaire” ports are the MICP, PoM, Port of Cebu and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) collection district.

The Customs bureau has failed to meet its collection target during the first five months of the year but surpassed its June 2020 collection target by 4.4 percent or P1.8 billion. Based on a preliminary report from the BoC-Financial Service, the bureau collected P42.539 billion against its target of P40.739 billion in June.

Only 11 out of 17 customs collection districts were able to hit respective targets, namely the Port of San Fernando, La Union; Port of Legaspi; Port of Cebu; Port of Tacloban; Port of Cagayan De Oro; Port of Zamboanga; Port of Davao; Port of Subic; Port of Clark; Port of Aparri; and Port of Limay. The six that failed to meet collection targets were NAIA, PoB, MICP, PoM , Port of Iloilo and Port of Surigao.

The BoC is the second biggest revenue-generating agency of the government next to the Bureau of Internal Revenue, which also registered below par tax collections.