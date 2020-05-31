Eileen Tan of Nintex Honoured with Listing to CRN 2020 Women of the Channel

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nintex Head of Marketing Asia-Pacific Eileen Tan to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. This is the second year in a row Tan has been recognised by CRN whose list highlights the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of channel leaders who are forging a trail for future generations.

At Nintex, Tan orchestrates the company’s Asia-Pacific field and partner marketing efforts including working with more than 130 Nintex partners to help them successfully market and sell the benefits of the Nintex Process Platform to prospective and current customers. In the last year, Tan launched an innovative process excellence in a day workshop program which resulted in partner-influenced revenue that has doubled since its inception.

“Eileen Tan is an unwavering champion for Nintex,” said Nintex Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Dustin Grosse. “As a driving force behind our marketing initiatives, Eileen brings a can-do attitude to her role and has the ability to execute multiple customer-facing programs all at once to deliver continuous and impactful results for Nintex partners and customers.”

The CRN® editorial team selects honourees to celebrate a list of exceptional women who are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organisations.

Tim Conolan, CEO and founder of TLC for Kids says, “Our dealings with Eileen have been nothing but brilliant. Her attention to detail while producing a video to showcase TLC for Kids has received very positive feedback from our key stakeholders and supporters. It truly captures what we do. Eileen’s easy-going nature, understanding and genuine interest in our cause demonstrate the outstanding person she is and why she has so deservedly been listed in the CRN’s Women of the Chanel for the second year in a row.”

Insight Partner Specialist, Debby Toh says, “I had the pleasure of working with Eileen on a recent webinar. She is meticulous and adds value to business projects by drawing on her broad marketing knowledge.”

Aroh Shukla, a technical consultant at Insight adds: “Working with Eileen over the last year has been an excellent experience. She did a wonderful job of coordinating Nintex RPA and Nintex Promapp workshops for partners, and her support and coordination skills during a recent joint webinar were simply outstanding.”

Tan, originally from Singapore, joined Nintex in 2014 and is a seasoned channel professional with more than 15 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region. She started her career at HP Australia in the South Pacific team before she was quickly promoted to the APAC Japan team. Since then she has held various roles working in all markets of the region. Tan graduated from Monash University with multiple degrees including a Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Communications and a Master of Marketing.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognises an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honour them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on 8 June and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

