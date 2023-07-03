Eilish Gilligan Shares New Single ‘Involved You’

Melbourne singer Eilish Gilligan has returned with a new single titled ‘Involved You’. It’s the first cut off Gilligan’s upcoming debut album – which at the time of writing doesn’t have a release date or official title. It’s Gilligan’s first single in nearly two years, and as Gilligan says is about “accidentally falling into the role of the villain in relationships”.

“It happened a few times in a row and I started to think ‘what if my worst fear of being a bad person has come true without me realising it?’,” Gilligan says. “With hindsight, I don’t think that was actually the case, but this song was written from that place.”

Eilish Gilligan: ‘Involved You’

[embedded content]

Gilligan’s last release was the 2021 EP First One To Leave The Party, which was spearheaded by singles ‘Up All Night’ and ‘Get Well Soon’. ‘Involved You’ was produced alongside Gab Strum (AKA Japanese Wallpaper) – who over the last few years has lent his production chops to artists like Mallrat, George Alice, MAY-A, Allday, and more.

“My attitude to life and music has changed so much over the last few years,” Gilligan says about her new music. “I feel so strong, and I want my music to reflect that. There’s so, so much more to come, I literally cannot wait.”

Gilligan will be celebrating the release of ‘Involved You’ with a show at the Merri Creek Tavern on Friday, 21st July, supported by Mia Pisano – tickets are on sale now.

