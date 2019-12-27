Elderly couple caught having sex in public restroom arrested
An elderly man and woman were arrested after they were found having sex inside a restroom at a bar in Florida, USA, last Sunday, Dec. 22.
Diners at the St. Pete Beach nightclub first complained to staff about Debra Vogt, 62, and George O’Brien, 60, before police were notified of the situation, as per The Smoking Gun on Dec. 24.
Police responded to the complaint at around 12:30 a.m. When asked by authorities to exit the bar, Vogt and O’Brien, who were “heavily intoxicated,” denied having sex in the restroom.
Officers also pointed out that the couple allegedly refused arrest and did not initially reveal their identities.
Vogt and O’Brien were later arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Meanwhile, Vogt faces a separate charge of assault for allegedly hitting a policeman.
O’Brien was released from jail later on the same day on his own recognizance. The report also stated that Vogt was freed after posting a $600 (around P30,400) bond.
In light of the incident, the two have been ordered by a judge to refrain from re-entering the said establishment. /ra
