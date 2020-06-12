Elderly killed in road accident in Manila

A 70-year old woman was killed in a car accident in Manila, police said on Friday.

Herminia Gonzales was hit by a Toyota Innova driven by Albert Dayego, 59, along Espana Boulevard in Sampaloc, as she was trying to cross the road at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Manila Police District-Traffic Enforcement Unit

Dayego rushed Gonzales to the Jose Reyes Memorial Hospital but was transferred to the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City where she died at 10:32 p.m.

Dayego faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.