Elderly robber in wheelchair arrested after asking to be pushed outside store
A 60-year-old man in a wheelchair was arrested after he asked to be pushed outside while trying to rob a casino in South Dakota, United States last Thursday, Dec. 19.
James Michael Eitreim supposedly told a clerk at the establishment that he wanted cash and had a handgun, which he did not show, as per Argus Leader on Dec. 20.
A nearby shopper later realized that something was wrong when he noticed that the employee had a serious look on her face, police spokesman Sam Clemens said. The customer then walked to the clerk for an item and told Eitreim that he was in the way.
“He asked for a drink or something like that, and said to the suspect, ‘Can I get past you or can I move you?’” Clemens was quoted as saying. “The suspect said, ‘You can push me outside.’”
The customer agreed and pushed Eitreim out of the establishment, as per report. When the 60-year-old was outside, those in the casino immediately locked the door. The customer who helped the clerk only realized Eitreim’s attempted robbery after he pushed him outside.
Officers noted that Eitreim was not carrying any gun or other weapons when they arrived at the scene. In light of the incident, Clemens reminded the public to be good witnesses in similar situations.
“If someone is claiming to have a weapon, or they don’t show a weapon, you really don’t know what they would do with that weapon,” Clemens said in the report. ”It’s best just to be safe, look at the person — if there’s markings on their shoes, their clothes, on a hat, if they get into some kind of vehicle — all those little kinds of pieces add up.”
Eitreim was arrested on charges of second-degree robbery. Ryan Arcadio/JB
