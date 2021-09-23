Eleazar: No signs of foul play in Bree Jonson death but it hasn’t been ruled out

PHILIPPINE National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar said on Thursday that there were no signs of foul play in the death of contemporary artist Breana “Bree” Jonson, citing results of an initial investigation.

Eleazar told a press briefing at the PNP Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City that the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) assigned to Jonson’s case, “with all the information they have obtained, showed there were no determined signs of foul play”.

Eleazar said, however, that they were “not discounting the possibility just yet”, citing “results of the of the autopsy, information coming from the witnesses, as well as the reenactment of the scene”.

The Ilocos region police has said autopsy results showed that Jonson died of asphyxiation or loss of oxygen. Other test results showed she also tested positive for cocaine use. She was found dead inside a resort room in La Union last weekend.

Authorities also saw a ligature mark on Jonson’s neck, particularly markings from a chain used for cats.

Eleazar, however, said the investigation was still ongoing and assured that authorities will be fair in the investigation.

Julian Ongpin, who was with Jonson at the time, was initially held by police until a prosecutor in La Union ordered his release.



Police have assured that the younger Ongpin, the 29-year-old son of businessman Roberto Ongpin, is coordinating with authorities in resolving the case of Jonson.

According to Eleazar, Ongpin told police that he found Jonson hanging inside the bathroom.

“That’s part of the reenactment where he (Ongpin) said that he saw [Jonson] already hanging and then he removed the chain and put it on the bed [of the resort room],” Eleazar said. “That is his recollection and statement.”

For now, the PNP chief stressed that police are currently matching all pieces of evidence available from the crime scene, some from the autopsy done on Jonson.

“We are considering a lot of things here. There are speculations of course, but like what we said, we are not ruling out foul play yet in this incident,” Eleazar said.