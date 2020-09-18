Eleazar on HRW report: Drug war deaths increased only by 5% during virus lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people killed in police anti-illegal drug operations during the coronavirus lockdown only increased by 5 percent, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday as it contradicted a report by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) which said that the drug war deaths went up by 50 percent amid the health crisis.

“When it was presented to the media, nakita ko na 50 percent, parang nagtataka ako. Pero when our director for operations presented this a day or two after that e yun ang tinignan ko. Five percent o 4.74 (percent) ang tinaas nitong died of police operation so napakaiba. Masyadong malayo,” Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police (PNP) director for deputy for administration, told ABS-CBN News Channel, reacting on the HRW’s figures.

(When it was presented to the media, I saw 50 percent but this made me doubt. But when our director for operations presented this a day or two after that, it was what I studied. Five percent, 4.74 percent increased in those who died in police operations so it is different. Figures are different.)

According to the HRW, a New York-based human rights watchdog, 155 people were killed in police anti-drug operations from April to July 2020, or during the pandemic lockdown, which is almost 50 percent higher than the 103 deaths recorded from December 2019 to March 2020.

Meanwhile, Eleazar said more “big fish” in the narcotics trade were arrested in the period of coronavirus lockdown.

“With regard to accomplishment, mas maraming naging accomplishment. Millions of shabu na na-confiscate. Instead na focus natin na street level, na talagang na-constrict o nacontrol because of this pandemic, nagkaroon tayo ng opportunity to run after those big fish during this pandemic,” he said.

(With regard to accomplishment, we have more accomplishments. Millions of shabu were confiscated. Instead of focusing on street level, which were controlled due to the pandemic, we had the opportunity to go after the big fish during the pandemic.)

Eleazar cited the P5.14 billion worth of shabu (crystal meth) seized in Marilao, Bulacan is one of the biggest hauls by authorities.

“The point is these are the ones who are involved in transacting billions of pesos. The biggest haul is more than 800 kilograms in Bulacan and yung mga Chinese personality na nahuli natin na iba. These are all big fish,” Eleazar said.

Figures from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) also showed that 5,810 persons were killed in police operations since President Rodrigo Duterte started the bloody drug war in 2016.

