Eleazar to candidates: Avoid ‘fiesta-like’ gatherings at CoC filing

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar appealed to the candidates in the 2022 elections and their supporters against holding “fiesta-like” gatherings during the filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC) at Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices amid the surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) due to its more transmissible variants.

Eleazar's appeal comes at the start of the nationwide filing of CoC which started this Friday and will last until Oct. 8, 2021.

“We appeal to candidates and their supporters to act accordingly. If then we allow festive activities in filing the certificate of candidacy. We will not allow it now because we are in the midst of a pandemic,” said Eleazar.

“So we expect the candidates themselves to take their own measures to prevent this from happening for the protection of everybody,” he added.

The PNP chief also said he had tasked all concerned units to ensure the deployment of a sufficient number of policemen in areas where the filing of CoCs will take place so the safety of everyone and enforcement of minimum public health standards will be ensured.

“The Comelec has issued guidelines similar to limiting the number of people who will serve the CoC. We must make sure that this is followed to prevent the filing of CoCs from becoming a super spreader event,” said Eleazar.