Electric fan overheats, causes fire at Ormoc village

ORMOC CITY—An electric fan that overheated was believed to be the cause of a fire that left at least five families homeless at a village here on Tuesday (May 19).

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. and was put out some 45 minutes later.

Senior Insp. Felipe Alicando, Ormoc City fire marshal, said initial investigation showed that an electric fan left running on the second floor of the house of a certain Michaela Noval overheated and fell on a sleeping foam.

The fire spread quickly in the house made of light materials and to four other houses also made of light materials.

Four fire trucks were deployed to the village. No one was hurt and investigators are still computing the cost of damage.

