Electrolux names Carsten Franke new Group COO

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — AB Electrolux has appointed Carsten Franke as new Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President. Heading the Group’s Global Operations function, he will be responsible for pursuing efficiencies of scale and digitalization throughout the value chain.

Carsten Franke, currently COO of Electrolux Business Area Europe, succeeds Jan Brockmann, who has resigned to pursue an external opportunity. The appointment is effective as from October 1, 2020.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Carsten to the Group Management team. He has a very strong track record of leading international manufacturing and supply chain activities, driving sustainable efficiency improvements. He is the right person to take Electrolux Global Operations through the next phase of its development,” said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of the Electrolux Group.

The Global Operations function drives a common approach within Electrolux to activities in manufacturing, supply chain, purchasing, sourcing and product quality. The responsibility for research and development is now being integrated with the Consumer Experience organization, led by Ola Nilsson.

Carsten Franke joined Electrolux in 2005. Prior to his current role, he has held various management positions in Europe covering supply chain, production and lean manufacturing. He is a German citizen and holds a degree in mechanical engineering.

