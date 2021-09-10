Electronics to help drive PH growth

ELECTRONICS and health-related goods manufacturing, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), would fuel Philippine economic growth in the future.

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillion said during the Laging Handa public briefing on Friday that the country’s electronics sector has shown resilience during the Covid-19 epidemic, boosting the country’s export performance.

“The demand for electronics is huge, not just here but in other countries as well. So, our exports are increasing. We need to sustain this,” she emphasized.

Electronic product remained the country’s biggest export in July this year, according to the latest trade data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, with total earnings of $3.69 billion. During that time period, the latest amount accounted for 57.4 percent of total exports.

This increased the country’s overall export sales to $6.42 billion in July, accelerating by 12.7 percent on an annual basis.

Aside from electronics, Edillon said that one of the “growth drivers moving forward” is the manufacture of health-related goods.

In July this year, the total export value for personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies fell to $1.36 million, according to PSA. This indicates a 39.8-percent annual reduction from its value in July last year.



The PSA said the 99.8-percent year-on-year shrink in surgical face mask exports led to the decrease in export value for PPE and medical equipment in July 2021. However, the export value of protective clothing expanded by 10,195 percent while the value of other face masks (nonsurgical/nonmedical masks, including fabric masks) grew by 380.2 percent.

The export value for PPE and medical supplies climbed by 135.2 percent month-on-month.

The PSA said contributing to the monthly increase in the export value of PPE and medical supplies were protective clothing with a month-on-month increase of 3,790.8 percent and other face mask (nonsurgical/nonmedical masks, including masks made of cloth, 169.2 percent).

Surgical face mask export value, on the other hand, slid by 96.2 percent.

This year, the government forecasts a 4- to 5-percent rise in the Philippine economy. Following the expected improvement in external demand, goods exports are projected to pick up by 10 percent this year.