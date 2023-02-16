Elevate Your Project Management with APITable Cloud

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A revolutionary new data management tool, APITable, officially launched its Cloud edition at apitable.com on February 9, 2023, offering businesses advanced no-code database capabilities to help improve efficiency and create new opportunities.



APITable’s user interface

Companies can self-host the open-source version of APITable to meet their data security and customization needs.

APITable stands out from other no-code database products by offering distinct advantages in data connectivity, user interface, API, permissions, real-time collaboration, and performance. Moreover, APITable offers a more budget-friendly solution , making it an ideal choice for businesses looking for a powerful and flexible no-code database.

APITable provides a variety of built-in templates , including project management, CRM, content marketing, HR, IT, and many other enterprise management tools.

After extensive customer testing, its unique unlimited cross-table links, user-friendly interface, visual UI design, rich features, and open-source accessibility achieved positive feedback. Businesses can create any automation workflow through APITable and embed it into every system, app, and website.

APITable CEO and founder Kelly said, “We are excited to bring APITable to the market, a new open-source, revolutionary product that makes efficiency accessible for all users. We believe that APITable will help businesses save time and money, increase productivity, and constantly improve to meet user needs.”

The mission of APITable is dedicated to empowering a billion+ people with the technological capabilities to access and manipulate databases and data in ways never before possible, ultimately saving countless hours every day.

APITable Ltd. is a software company incorporated in Canada with headquarters in Hong Kong, provides consulting services and can be reached at support@apitable.com.

In today’s fast-paced business world, companies need to manage their data quickly and efficiently and enhance collaboration across time zones and hybrid remote offices. With APITable, businesses have access to a powerful and flexible tool that can improve efficiency and create new opportunities easily.

Whether you are looking for a project management solution, a CRM tool, or a marketing platform, APITable has you covered. With its no-code database capabilities, businesses can save time, reduce costs, and improve productivity, making it the ideal choice for businesses of all sizes.

For more information, visit apitable.com and sign up for a free trial, and you can get their consultancy services via support@apitable.com. Don’t miss out on their early bird prices , available until March 7, 2023.

CONTACT: mkt@apitable.com

