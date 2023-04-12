Eleven International Wins Prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in 2023’s Asia-Pacific Stevie AwardsEleven International 2023 Stevies and PRCA award wins.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 April 2023 – Eleven International was named the winner of 4 Stevie® Awards in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. Winning Gold for Innovation in Paid Media Planning & Management, Silver for Innovation in Media Relations, and two Bronzes for the Most Innovative Public Relations Agency of the Year and for Innovation in Brand Development.

Eleven International wins Stevie and PRCA Awards

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 21 years. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 27 June.

More than 800 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March.



This latest series of awards comes just days after Eleven International was announced winner of the Small Consultancy of the Year Award at the PRCA APAC 2023 Awards. Recognized for impressive growth within its five years of providing cross-border services to clients across APAC, this win was Eleven International’s inaugural award as an agency.

Eleven International, best known for its growing US PR and marketing practice, saw this year the launch of its China PR practice. With a fast-growing team and expanding capabilities, Eleven International covers brand consulting, public relations, influencer marketing, go-to-market strategy, integrated marketing, social media marketing, copywriting, and media auditing services.

This past year, the cross-border agency has deepened cooperation with clients in the fields spanning consumer electronics, B2B, fintech and crypto. Eleven International’s client portfolio includes the likes of Nreal, TikTok for Business, Midea Group, Artifact Labs, BTSE, Safeheron, Babel Finance, HOPE and SynFutures. Growing in tandem with the global AR/VR industry as well, Eleven International’s Sherpa mentality when it comes to helping brands expand overseas has become a driving force in the industry.

Francis Bea, Founder and CEO of Eleven International, said: “Our mission as a cross-border agency is to help our clients tell their story to the world. These awards are recognition of our hard work and dedication over the years to deliver that for our clients. We have been celebrating these wins – our first-ever awards – as a highly significant milestone, as our team continues to grow in number and capabilities.”

“The 10th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 27 June.”

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available athttp://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

