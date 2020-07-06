“Elha Nympha shows off result of ‘super diet, workout’”

Young singer Elha Nympha surprised her social media followers when she posted new photos of her showing off her figure after a noticeable weight loss.

In the photos, which she posted on her Instagram page Sunday, “The Voice Kids” champion looked incredibly fit as she bared her abdominals in a white cropped shirt and jeans.

According to Elha, her body transformation is a reflection of her hard work and dedication these past months. She said that she achieved her leaner figure by going on a “super diet” and exercising regularly.

More than 5,169 netizens “liked” Elha’s post and there were dozens of comments not just from her supporters but also from the actress’ showbiz colleagues.

Among those who couldn’t help but admire and be inspired by Elha’s transformation were fellow singer Sheryn Regis and actor Niño Muhlach.

Elha shot to fame after winning the second season of “The Voice Kids” in 2015.

She was later dubbed the “Philippines’ Big Shot Belter” after appearing on both the American and Philippine edition of “Little Big Shots.”

The 16-year-old released her first studio album, “Elha”, in 2016, with the carrier singles “Susunduin”, “Emotions”, and “Love on Top”.

Elha is also part the girl group J.E.Z., which debuted in 2019, together with fellow talent show winners Janine Berdin (“Tawag ng Tanghalan”) and Zephanie Dimaranan (“Idol Philippines”).