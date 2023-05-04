Eliott Shares New Single ‘Control’ From Upcoming Debut Album

Melbourne singer Eliott has released a new single titled ‘Control’, taken from her upcoming debut album. The track arrives alongside an official video, directed by Charles Buxton-Leslie (who’s worked with acts like G Flip and ASHWARYA).

‘Control’ was written in a creative burst while Eliott was in Paris, and was co-written by Jack Grace and produced by Gab Strum – who’s worked with just about everyone in the Australian music scene, most notably Mallrat, Allday, and Bec Sandridge.

Eliott: ‘Control’

[embedded content]

‘Control’ follows ‘Tell Me’ as singles from Eliott’s upcoming debut album – which doesn’t yet have a release date, but is expected to arrive sometime this year.

“Control is about unreciprocated love,” Eliott shared in a statement about ‘Control’. “It is about feeling isolated and vulnerable and coming to terms with the fact that you can’t force someone’s affection when you have already given them everything.”

Eliott broke out with the single ‘Figure It Out’ back in 2017, and followed it up with the well-received EP Bold Enough in 2018.

