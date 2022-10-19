Elizabeth Releases ‘If You Died’, Produced By Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson

Elizabeth has wrapped up her three-part Suite Of Singles series with the release of ‘If You Died’. Described as an ‘anti-resentment pop song’ which labels love a stronger feeling than hate, the track was written and produced alongside Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson.

Following on from the release of previous singles ‘Sweet Connection’ and ‘Happier Now’, ‘If You Died’ completes the thematic song cycle. In her latest effort, Elizabeth touches upon themes of emotional relief, realising that after immense heartbreak and intense relationships, peace can only follow after deep-seated pain.

Elizabeth – ‘If You Died’

[embedded content]

“I wrote ‘If You Died’ with Oscar Dawson from Holy Holy in the wild first year of the pandemic,” Elizabeth shares of the song. “I was in a frantic haze of trying to process many endings; feeling gratitude for hard things being over, but also grief that always comes with change.”

Like her previous singles, ‘If You Died’ also comes paired with a visual accompaniment directed by Nick Mckk. In the clip, it sees Elizabeth and her doppelgänger crossing paths in a greenhouse as they mirror each other’s movement and serve as a metaphor for one’s shadow self.

Elizabeth will also be taking her now-completed Suit Of Singles to life at A Night With Elizabeth. Taking place as part of the Always Live series of events, it will see her joined by a number of DJs, creatives, and tastemakers from Melbourne, including June Jones and Soju Gang, at the Thornbury Theatre on Saturday, 29th October.

A Night With Elizabeth

Elizabeth

June Jones

Pillow Pro

Franko Gonzo

Grazer

Hunny Machete

Soju Gang

Loner

Date & Venue

Saturday, 29th October – Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

