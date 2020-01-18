“Ella Cruz denies being a credit grabber after dancing in front of BLACKPINK”

Ella Cruz danced with two members of SB New Gen during their performance in Jakarta, Indonesia.

SB New Gen’s Daphny Red and Eunice Creus defended Ella Cruz from bashers accusing the latter of getting all the credit from their recent dance performance during the K-pop group BLACKPINK’s fan meet in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ella and the SB New Gen dancers were the Philippines’ representatives during the event and named the group Gabriela Philippines. They eventually won the Awesome Dance Cover award.

WATCH: Ella Cruz impresses BLACKPINK during her dance performance

An excited Ella then shared how surreal the moment was when they got to meet the members of BLACKPINK. Several “Blinks” congratulated them and celebrities Anne Curtis, Donnalyn Bartolome, Maymay Entrata and Julian Trono also praised her performance.

However, there were also some netizens who accused the actress of credit grabbing.

“Never ko tinake lahat ng credits FYI. Mga tao talaga balakaujan! Basta nakasayaw ako sa harap ng BLACKPINK,” Ella wrote.

SB New Gen then clarified that Ella was the only one who was tapped to join the competition and they willingly joined her since they are also big fans of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa.

“FYI: Ella was the only one invited since she is a PH endorser of SAMSUNG but we joined cause we want to meet BP too!”

“Can we just be happy for one another guys!!! Dreams are being fulfilled and recognized no reason mag crab mentality!! Toxic haters kinagaling niyo ang pagbabash?” they wrote on Twitter.