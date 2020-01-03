“Ella Cruz laughs off pregnancy rumors”

Ella Cruz’s online followers thought she was pregnant because of her bulging tummy.

Ella Cruz is the latest showbiz personality to have been rumored pregnant and she took the issue lightheartedly.

This comes after Ella shared a clip of her dancing to Red Velvet’s hit song “Psycho” while wearing a crop top. Netizens then noticed her tummy getting ’bigger’ and assumed that she is expecting.

Ella then laughed at the comments and clarified that she just got full from eating during the holidays.

She then shared two Instagram stories saying “People in my comment box be like super judgmental. Di ba kayo kumain nung Pasko at bagong taon? (laughing emoji)” and said that she was happy that her abs showed up in the clip.

She also shared a clip of her father Thristan dancing to the same K-pop song and said, “Ginalit niyo papa ko. Eto daw ang buntis 🤣 #psycho #psychokayo.