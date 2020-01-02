“Ella Cruz wows in swimsuit”

Summer may be a couple of months away from now, but that didn’t stop Ella Cruz from giving her social media followers some major beach vibes.

Summer may be a couple of months away from now, but that didn’t stop Ella Cruz from giving her social media followers some early major beach vibes.

On Instagram, the 23-year-old actress-dancer showcased her sexy figure in a red one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed a dip at The Bellevue Resort in Bohol.

Ella is currently in the Visayan province to spend the holiday break with her family.

Here’s a look: