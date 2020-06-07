“Ellen Adarna claps back at a netizen saying ‘she’s getting old’”

Ellen Adarna responds to a netizen who commented about her physical appearance.

Ellen Adarna did not take things lightly after a netizen made a comment about her physical appearance in one of her Instagram posts.

The netizen, whose username is @super.cryus, left a comment on a photo of the former Kapamilya actress wearing sportswear.

“She’s getting old,” the netizen wrote. To which Adarna responded: “We are all getting old every second. Even you. #commonsense.”

But another netizen with the username @girlyjimenez, in a now-deleted comment, defended @super.cyrus saying the latter was only telling the truth and that aging should not be viewed negatively. In her defense, the former “ Home Sweetie Home ” actress said she was just stating facts as well.

Ellen wrote: “@girly.jimenez. Girl … yyy. Girlygirl … I was also telling the truth … stating a fact that we all grow old every second. Common sense lang naman di ba? Hindi naman ‘yan calculus level problem solving kinda thinking … right? So, what’s wrong?”





Pointing out to Jimenez that she might have just misinterpreted her response, the Cebuana actress added that she doesn’t see growing old as something bad.

“Why are you so offended? I don’t see growing old as negative by the way. That’s your interpretation, not mine,” she added.

Ellen, who has since left showbiz after giving birth to her son with John Lloyd Cruz — Elias Modesto — is now based in her hometown of Cebu.