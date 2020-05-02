“Ellen Adarna clarifies John Lloyd Cruz did not cheat on her”

Ellen Adarna stressed that John Lloyd Cruz never ghosted or cheated on her.

Ellen Adarna clarified that it was not John Lloyd Cruz who cheated on her.

In her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 1, Ellen shared that an ex-partner cheated on her and that she immediately left that man when she found out about the cheating incident. This led some netizens to assume that the sexy actress was talking about John Lloyd.

On Saturday, a netizen asked Ellen, “Si John Lloyd tong nang cheat? Hehe (Si John Lloyd ‘yung nag-cheat? Hehe).”

In response, Ellen clarified, “Just to clear everything. Nope. Dili cya. Dili cya ang ni ghost and dili cya ang ni cheat. Kuyaw naman kaayos remix and feelings ning mga tao kung unsaunsa na lang mga pangstorya. Leave him alone kay dili dyd cya. (Just to clear everything. Nope. Hindi siya. Hindi siya ang nang ghost at hindi siya ang nag-cheat. Nakakagulat na lang talaga ‘tong remix and feelings ng mga tao kung anu-ano na lang pinagsasabi. Leave him alone dahil hindi talaga siya.)”

During her Instagram Stories Q and A session on Friday, Ellen was also asked on how she managed to be a strong and independent woman despite the heartbreaks.

She responded, “Heartbreaks are just temporary. If you work hard to be a strong and independent woman, it can’t be forever.”

READ: Ellen Adarna admits to being in a relationship again: ‘My life has been so peaceful ’

Recently, Ellen started dating again. She is currently in a relationship with a guy from Spain. She recently confirmed this in an interview with Mo Twister. According to the sexy actress, the long distance relationship works for her.