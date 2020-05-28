“Ellen Adarna commends Kim Chiu: ‘“Yan ang mindset of a true champion’”

Ellen Adarna also shared ‘Bawal Lumabas’ is her current favorite song.

“It makes me happy.”

These were the words of Ellen Adarna when asked what she thinks of Kim Chiu’s latest single “Bawal Lumabas.”

In her Instagram Stories Q&A session, a netizen asked Ellen, “Unsay masulti nimo kay Kim Chiu about sa iyang #BawalLumabas (Anong masasabi mo kay sa #BawalLumabas ni Kim Chiu)?”

In response, Ellen said, “It makes me happy. It really does. That’s my favorite, current favorite.”

The sexy actress was also all praises for Kim for bouncing back after receiving criticisms online.

LOOK: Kim Chiu records and releases full version of ‘Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song’

“Ug kana si Kim Chiu guys mao na ang inyong sundon na mindset. Mao na ang mindset of a true champion. Awa unsa ka paspas ni bounce back (At ‘yan si Kim Chiu guys, ‘yan ang mindset na dapat niyong sundin. ‘Yan ang mindset of a true champion. Tingnan niyo kung paano siya nag-bounce back),” she stated.

On May 18, Kim Chiu released the recorded version of “Bawal Lumabas.”

“This is something nice and positive out of the negative na nangyari noong mga nakaraang araw,” Kim said about her experience recording the song.