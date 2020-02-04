“Ellen Adarna enjoys LANY concert in Cebu”

Ellen Adarna was happy to see LANY play live in Cebu.

After her social media hiatus, Ellen Adarna is slowly sharing more private moments on her public Instagram page. The actress recently shared photos and clips of herself enjoying the night listening to the American band LANY together with her friends.

LANY was in her hometown Cebu for the Plus63 Music and Arts Festival, which was held last Sunday at SM Seaside City.

READ: American group LANY arrives in Cebu

She then shared some of the photos during the night and captioned them, “ILSYB LANY.”

Ellen recently made headlines after sparking rumors that she has found a new beau. During her trip to Europe, she was seen with a man she tagged as Carlos Lemus who replied with three heart emojis to Ellen’s post.

¡!Siiiii!!!¡!¡ A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna) on Jan 24, 2020 at 12:34pm PST

Before leaving the limelight, Ellen was romantically linked to actor John Lloyd Cruz and both of them took a break from showbiz at the same time to focus on their private lives.

Since then, Ellen has deactivated her public Instagram account only to have it reactivated this year.

Ellen and John Lloyd share a son named Elias Modesto. Despite Ellen becoming more visible in the public eye, she has still kept mum about the rumors concerning her.