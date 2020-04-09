“Ellen Adarna on staying single: ‘Better alone than unhappy and unsatisfied'”

Actress Ellen Adarna answers questions from fans on Instagram while doing home quarantine in Cebu.

Last April 8, Wednesday, Ellen Adarna took time to do a question and answer session with her more than 3M followers on Instagram.

Some of the questions that the 32-year-old actress posted were about her personal life which she answered candidly.

The Cebu-based actress admitted that at this point in her life, she is not just looking at physical features when it comes to searching for a life partner.

She answered, “If he is a man of his word…and his routine… Kevs na sa face, toes, hands and height. …And plus 100 billion points if he’s more mentally stable than me and he got his shit together. …Better alone than unhappy and unsatisfied. I’m fine. Thank you.”

Ellen also put to rest speculations about the diamond ring she always wears, and revealed it is a gift from her late father, who gave it to her when she was 13 years old.

When it comes to her social life, the sexy actress said she has scaled down when it comes to going out.

She wrote, “ Like once a month the most. But when I do, I go all out. But that’s it. Once a month or even once in two months. Di na kaya ang 3 days na recovery teh. Gorang na. Di na masaya.”

In early March, the outspoken actress left the country to undergo an intensive meditation course in Bali, Indonesia and returned to the country and finished a two-week quarantine in a friend’s condo before joining her loved ones in their family home in Cebu.