“Ellen Adarna responds to netizen who called her ‘lakwatsera’”

This is Ellen Adarna’s response to a netizen who called her ‘lakwatsera’ on social media.

Ellen Adarna did not mince words when she clapped back at a netizen who called her “lakwatsera.”

On her Instagram page, Ellen shared a clip of her trip to a waterfall recently. A netizen then said on the comment section, “Dalaga ghorl? Ka laagan ba?” (Dalaga ghorl? Ang lakwatsera naman?)

In response to the netizen, Ellen said, “Nanu man ghorl na mura ug boy na mura ug ‘ghorl’ (wako kasabot unsaon ka ug address kai naglibog kog babaye baka or laki). First, this is my life and 2nd ma dalaga or not, people need a break. Ayaw kaayo ipa claro imong ka ignorante ghorl na murag boy… ngil-ad.” (Bakit pala ghorl na mukhang boy na mukhang ‘ghorl’ [di ko alam kung paano kita i-address kasi nalilito ako kung babae ka or lalaki]. First, this is my life and 2nd dalaga or not, people need a break. Huwag mo masyado ipahalata ang pagka-ignorante mo ghorl na mukhang boy… hindi maganda.)

Aside from her visit to a waterfall, Ellen also shared on social media that she went to the Temple of Lea in Cebu recently, where she did yoga with her cousins. Her family owns the place.

The actress is now residing in Cebu with her son Elias Modesto.

In her previous interview, Ellen shared that she is not coming back to show business any time soon.

“Well I’m working now for my family so I don’t plan to go back to showbiz any time soon. Not in the next seven years. And I don’t have plans with vlogging as well. So my life is really not as interesting as it was,” she said in an interview with Mo Twister last April.

She added, “Right now I am a full-time mom. I put my baby to sleep, I feed him, and in the afternoon when I go to work, he goes with me to the office and that’s my life.”