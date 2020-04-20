“Ellen Adarna reveals: ‘I’ve been ghosted once’”

It appears nobody is safe from “ghosting”, as Ellen Adarna revealed that she, too, had once been dumped by a romantic interest by ceasing all communication with her without any warning or justification.

The sexy star and actress made the revelation during a question-and-answer session with her fans and followers on Instagram over the weekend, admitting that being ghosted definitely had hurt her ego.

“But he came back two weeks after with flowers and I told myself, ‘No, I was fine without you and I’ll be fine without you.’ I never chased,” she said.

“I gave myself pep talks that I am a strong, independent, and confident woman and I do not deserve a boy like that. He’s not worth chasing. I never chased,” she continued.

Ellen stressed that women shouldn’t chase after a man as “the egg doesn’t swim to the sperm,” adding, “It doesn’t work that way. It’s not natural.”

She also cited his late father, Alan Modesto Adarna, for playing a big role in boosting her confidence and self-worth ever since she was a young girl.

”He would always tell me and remind me that I am a strong girl,” she said of her dad.

“[Now] that I am a parent… I’ve been reading about how you should give affirmations to your kids and how you should program your minds. It’s true. I think my dad programmed me to be a strong person,” she added.

Ellen has a one-year-old son, Elias, with her former boyfriend, actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Ellen went on: “Because when you tell these things, these affirmations to someone, especially when you start them young, they believe it. They start to believe it and it happens.

“And because I’m on the secured side, I know that feelings come and go, and whatever it is I’m feeling at that time, I know that it will pass and I’m going to be okay.”