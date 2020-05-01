“Ellen Adarna shares her co-parenting set-up with John Lloyd Cruz”

Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz have a one-year-old son named Elias Modesto.

On her Instagram page, a netizen asked Ellen, “How often do you see your son? I’ve watched Bea’s IG live and it was mentioned that your son is with John Lloyd. I’m curious lang ‘coz I am a mum and can’t imagine myself being away with my kids.”

In response, Ellen shared that she has been co-parenting with the actor.

“He stays with me. He sleeps over his dad’s place twice a week because we co-parent,” Ellen said.

Ellen has started opening up about her motherhood journey lately.

Recently, in an interview on Good Times with Mo, she shared that she has no plans of returning to show business because she is now a full-time mother.

“Well I’m working now for my family so I don’t plan to go back to showbiz anytime soon. Not in the next seven years. And I don’t have plans with vlogging as well. So my life is really not as interesting as it was. Right now, I am a full-time mom. I put my baby to sleep, I feed him, and in the afternoon, when I go to work, he goes with me to the office and that’s my life,” she said in the interview.

Ellen is currently in a long-distance relationship. She admitted recently that she is dating someone from Spain.