“Elmer Cordero of PISTON 6 thanks Angel Locsin for helping him while in detention”

Elmer Cordero expressed his gratitude to Angel Locsin for the help the latter extended to him while he was detained in prison.

72-year-old Elmer Cordero, who was arrested for allegedly violating the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) protocols following a protest against the government’s ban on jeepney operations at the Monumento area in Caloocan City, has been released from detention last June 9.

But unknown to many, Angel Locsin, as well as Bea Alonzo through the latter’s non-profit organization I AM HOPE, helped Tatay Elmer while in detention by sending him health kit essentials like face masks, alcohol, and vitamins, among others.

Tatay Elmer, extremely thankful for the help Angel had extended to him, expressed his gratitude to the Kapamilya actress through a video message.

“Maraming salamat Angel Locsin sa lahat ng itinutulong mo sa aming suporta sa loob ng kulungan pati ‘yung gamot tsaka alcohol. Lahat kumpleto, lahat ng mga tulong mo, maraming maraming salamat,” he said in a video posted by a netizen with a username @joshualibarnes.

NAKALAYA NA SI TATAY ELMER at maraming salamat sa mga tumulong sa kaniya! 😭😭😭 (c) Angela Colmenares#Piston6 pic.twitter.com/Mpqda8pdVn — josh (@joshualibarnes) June 9, 2020

It took nearly a week before Tatay Elmer and the rest of the PISTON 6 were released from detention. Judge Gloria Santos of the Caloocan City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 51 ordered the release of Cordero after he posted a P10,000 bond.