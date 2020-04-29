“Elmo Magalona marks birthday, shares wish”

Actor Elmo Magalona celebrated his birthday on Monday, April 27.

On Instagram, the “ A Soldier’s Heart ” star, who turned 26 years old, thanked all those who greeted him on his special day.

“What’s good everybody? PSA! Your boy just turned 26 today. That’s right and for everybody who’s sending me greetings today, thank you from the bottom of my heart. You guys are super appreciated. You are super thoughtful, super nice and super sweet with all of your greetings and all of your wishes for me,” he said.

Elmo also shared his birthday wish, which is for everyone to stay positive despite the ongoing crisis brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“My birthday wish actually for today, for this year is not just for myself but for everyone to stay positive. I hope everyone can keep the faith within because I believe that if we all can keep looking out for one another. If we all stay patient, I really believe we can all look forward to something bright for all of us,” he added.

Elmo is among the more than 50 million people who are confined to their homes as part of the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon and other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao to halt the spread of COVID-19.