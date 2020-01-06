Elton John And Taron Egerton Both Scored Golden Globes For ‘Rocketman’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 6, 2020

Both Elton John and Taron Egerton – the actor who portrayed him in last year’s Rocketman biopic – have scored Golden Globes at this year’s award ceremony.

Egerton took out the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his role as Sir Elton, beating out Leonardo DiCaprio, Eddie Murphy, Daniel Craig and Roman Griffin Davis.

In addition, the film’s inspiration himself took home a trophy, with Elton John and Bernie Taupin winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’.

Other winners on the night included Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Best Motion Picture – Comedy), Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite (Best Motion Picture – Foreign) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who took home Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Television Series (Comedy) for dark comedy series Fleabag.

Elton John’s enormous Farewell Yellow Brick Road Australian tour continues this month and runs until March – head here for all the details.

