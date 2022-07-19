Elton John Announces ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Encore Performances

Elton John is returning to Australia in early 2023. Despite having promised that his 2019-2020 ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour would be his final visit to the country, Elton has made plans for a handful of encore performances.

Announced this morning, the new shows were originally planned as a way for Elton to make up for his cancelled Auckland performances from February 2020. Having been diagnosed with walking pneumonia, Elton was forced to cut short his Mount Smart Stadium show, before cancelling the remaining two dates.

Sir Elton promised a return in January 2021 to make up for the cancelled shows, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted these plans. Now, the veteran artist has announced new shows in New Zealand in January 2023 and added a handful of encore performances along the way.

“I promised back in 2020 that when we returned, we’d take the opportunity to play a few encore shows,” Elton said in a video shared to fans this morning. “I know the last tickets sold fast, and i want to be able to say farewell to you all.”

The forthcoming tour (which has again been dubbed ‘The Final Tour’) will kick off in Newcastle on 10th January, with Elton playing the city for the first time ever. The trek will continue with headlines dates in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, before heading over to New Zealand for shows in Christchurch and Auckland.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour 2023

Tuesday, 10th January, 2023 ​– McDonald Jones Stadium, ​Newcastle, NSW

Friday, 13th January, 2023 ​– ​AAMI Park,​ ​Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 18th January, 2023 ​– ​Allianz Stadium, ​Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 21st January, 2023 – ​Suncorp Stadium, ​Brisbane, QLD

Sign up for Telstra, Frontier Touring, and Rocket Club pre-sales now. Tickets on sale from Monday, 1st August.

