Elton John Pledges To Donate $1 Million To Australian Bushfire Relief

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 8, 2020

When people call Elton John a legend, they mean it. As the music icon played Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena last night, he revealed that he’d be making a million dollar donation towards bushfire relief.

As his set closed, he took a moment to acknowledge all those that are working tirelessly to get these fires out.

“There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes,” he said, as shown in a video posted on his Instagram.

“There are people who have lost their lives and their homes.”

“And lastly there’s the plight of the animals. A loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale, and heart-breaking. Therefore, tonight I will be pledging $1 million to support the bushfire relief fund.”

Naturally, the crowd erupted into a massive cheer.

“To see what is happening here breaks my heart, and so we have to come together and we have to fight,” he continued.

“This is my bit towards it, and I love Australia so much. To those who have lost their homes, God bless, I hope that your life will be repaired very, very soon. I want to say thank you Australia again, and God bless.”

John is just the latest artist to donate money to the cause, with Flume, P!nk and Kylie Minogue all digging deep and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to various charities and organisations.

Watch John make his donation, and find out how you can donate yourself, below.

Elton John continues his farewell tour tonight in Sydney. You can find more info on upcoming dates here.

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.