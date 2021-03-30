Elton John Reveals He’s “Just Done Something with Metallica”

Could a collab be brewing between Elton John & Metallica?

The Rocket Man has just revealed he’s been working on… something…. with the thrash metal kings.

“I’ve just done something with Metallica,” he announced on his own Apple Music 1 program Rocket Hour while speaking to guest, SG Lewis (via Consequence Of Sound)

“During this lockdown period, I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that. I haven’t been doing any Elton [solo] stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people,” he teased.

While it’s got gums flapping that the two legendary acts may have collaborated directly, it’s also possible that Elton could be referencing Miley Cyrus’s forthcoming Metallica covers album, which he’s already been confirmed to be involved in, alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers & more.

While we wait to find out more, you can listen to Elton’s Gorillaz collab ‘The Pink Phantom’ off the toon punk act’s 2020 album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]