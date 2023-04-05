Elvis Costello & The Imposters Withdraw from Bluesfest 2023, Postpone Australian Tour Due to Illness

Elvis Costello & the Imposters were set to begin their first Australian tour since 2014 tonight at this year’s edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest, but illness within the camp has forced them to withdraw from the festival and postpone their planned headline tour dates.

According to a statement shared on Costello’s social media yesterday, a “key member” of the band has tested positive for COVID-19, striking down their tour plans. In addition to tonight’s slot, Costello and co. were also set to perform at Bluesfest tomorrow night. Headline shows were scheduled for the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters Have Shifted Their Aussie Tour Plans to 2024

As a result, the band have shifted their Australian tour plans to next year. That will include a headline appearance at Bluesfest 2024, which will run from Thursday, 28th March to Monday, 1st April next year.

New dates for the band’s headline shows have also been announced. Costello & the Imposters will play shows at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday, 31st March and Monday, 1st April 2024, and play at the Palais in Melbourne on Thursday, 4th April. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new shows, with refunds available to those who cannot attend the rescheduled dates.

“We are so disappointed not to be returning to the stages at Byron Bay, where we had plans to surprise you with a few friends joining the show,” Costello shared in a statement. “It is maddening these unfortunate but unavoidable circumstances mean that our three sold-out nights at Sydney Opera House and a return to the Palais in St. Kilda must also be rescheduled. We are sorry for any inconvenience and hope that the wait will seem worthwhile when we return.”

This year’s edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest begins today and will run until Monday, 10th April. This year’s lineup includes The Doobie Brothers, Buddy Guy, Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell, Counting Crows, Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Gang of Youths and Tash Sultana.

Further Reading

Steve Earle on US Politics, Honouring His Idols and Touring Like Hell

Bluesfest Is Coming To Melbourne In 2023

Bluesfest Has Now Removed Sticky Fingers From Its 2023 Lineup