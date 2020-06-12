EMB pushes for Arise’s quick passage

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) is pushing for the passage of House Bill 6815, or the Accelerated Recovery and Investments Stimulus for the Economy of the Philippines (Arise Philippines) Act, to help exporters recover from the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the primary government agency for export promotions, our priority is to help exporters affected by the pandemic. While we continue our services, we are also advocating for the immediate implementation of Arise Philippines to provide financial assistance to businesses and employees,” EMB Director Senen Perlada said in a statement on Thursday.

Formerly called the Philippine Economic Stimulus Act, the measure seeks to offer various forms of assistance to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as other key sectors, including exports, affected by the pandemic while rebuilding consumer confidence.

Exports of goods plunged by 50.8 percent to $2.8 billion in April from $5.7 billion in the same month last year.

“There is weak demand abroad due to [the] fear factor [raised by the coronavirus]. The lockdowns and quarantine measures also decreased the consumption of discretionary goods and services, and caused brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants to close down,” Perlada explained.

The biggest contributors to the huge drop of export sales in April were seven of the top 10 major export commodities for the month, led by other manufactured goods (-64.0 percent); machinery and transport equipment (-63.6 percent); and coconut oil (-55.5 percent).

Abdulgani Macatoman, Trade undersecretary for the Trade Promotions Group and Special Concerns, said that, based on the recent exporters’ survey, many exporters were unable to operate due to disruptions in the supply chain, especially the availability of raw materials and packaging.

“Now that we are in the ‘new normal,’ the DTI is exploring digital marketing, like online business-matching, to help exporters find new markets or expand to other destinations. Even after the pandemic, the shift to online trade may remain and we must be prepared for that,” Macatoman said.