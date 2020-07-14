Embed Joins the Fight Against COVID-19 with Embed’s Hygiene Defence Product Line: Powerful Non-Toxic Hygiene Protection That’s Safe for Families

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries has demonstrated its commitment to its customers, partners and the industry’s recovery by joining the fight to eradicate COVID-19 with a new approach to hygiene protection: announcing its range of Hygiene Defence products that are stronger than harsh industrial cleaners without the toxic health risks: killing 99.9% of a broad spectrum of pathogens, including COVID-19 on contact, airborne bacteria, viruses, fungi spores and mould. Plus, it purifies your operation: from airborne defence to all surface areas.



Embed Hygiene Defence – A New Elevated Hygiene Protection. 100% Natural. Non-Toxic.

“We know that a new type of customer will emerge from this pandemic and is only going to places they perceive as clean and safe. This is forcing businesses to elevate their sanitation and hygiene with stricter cleaning schedules, resulting in increased frequency of cleaning, that is exposing employees and guests to higher amounts of toxic cleaning fumes (riddled with health hazards) and higher risk of fire for the business owners. Family Entertainment, Attractions and Amusement industries are family-centric businesses, so the cleaning products they use need to be family-friendly with non-toxic chemicals to protect team members and the youngest most-vulnerable of guests, children, but many industrial cleaners on the market today contain harmful chemicals that are damaging to human health, and terrible for the environment.

So, I challenged my team, ‘How can Embed enable the industry to offer their guests ‘SAFE. CLEAN. FUN’?’ We partnered with DZSA and San-Air, based in Australia, to develop products that are stronger than harsh industrial cleaners without the toxicity. Embed Hygiene Defence protection is what our industry most needs now, helping our industry partners to address the new-normal way of life.” said Renee Welsh, Embed CEO.

Independently tested by Eurofins, a TGA licensed laboratory, UNSW and Chemsil Pty Ltd, every Embed Hygiene Defence product is formulated with a proprietary mix of 100% Australian Natural Active ingredients consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils. Made-to-last for 4 hours on surface areas (airborne defence 24/7 protection over 30 days), Embed Hygiene Defence product line-up is the absolute game changer, providing the best uncompromised protection to the industry’s employees and guests.

THE EMBED HYGIENE DEFENCE DIFFERENCE

Embed Hygiene Defence (Kill rate 99.9%) Traditional – Harsh chemicals (Kill rate 99.9%) Formulated with a unique and proprietary mix of 100% Australian natural active ingredients consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils Formulated with harsh toxic industrial chemicals, such as highly inflammable propellant chemicals like ethanol. Actual ingredients are concealed behind “proprietary formula” and “secret cleaning formula” that are toxic: penetrating the human body via breath and skin. And they’re bad for the environment. Non-irritant. Gentle on skin. Essential oils soften skin. Skin Irritant. Hazardous for skin. Chemical gloves required. Non-inflammable. Water-based. Highly Flammable. Ethanol-based. Long-lasting Protection by leaving a protective coating (active for 4 hours on surface areas). High Flash Rate: Ethanol-based products evaporates in 3-5 minutes. No continued protection, rendering it ineffective.

Any exposure to sun increases flash rate, evaporating in as little as 30-seconds, rendering it ineffective. Non-toxic. Safe for families and society’s most vulnerable: children and the elderly. Major Health Hazards: Endocrine Disrupter (impacting everything from development to reproduction, metabolism, DNA sequencing).

Asthma and other respiratory problems.

Release of cancer-causing chemicals (like formaldehyde).

Elevated risk of birth defects

Chemical burns and allergic reactions.

Poisoning.

Hormone disruption. Non-corrosive and Non-Abrasive. Corrosive and damages surface areas (damaging expensive games via discoloration, plastic resin, and any leakage into mechanical/electrical hardware via buttons or handles will destroy game and becomes highly inflammable). Airborne Hygiene Defence purifies air while killing 99.9% of a broad spectrum of pathogens, including COVID-19, airborne bacteria, viruses, fungi spores and mold. Air purifiers do not kill pathogens. Air fresheners do not kill airborne pathogens, including bacteria, fungi, spores and mold. Safe for use on all food prep and eating surfaces. Unsafe for use on all food prep and eating surfaces (flammable for kitchen use). Environmentally friendly. Free of parabens, phthalates, triclosan, 1,4 dioxane, formaldehyde, chlorine bleach, SLS (sodium lauryl sulphates), or SLES, phosphates, synthetic dyes, synthetic fragrances, harsh solvents, VOCs Includes ingredients like parabens, phthalates, triclosan, 1,4 dioxane, formaldehyde, chlorine bleach, SLS (sodium lauryl sulphates), or SLES, phosphates, synthetic dyes, synthetic fragrances, harsh solvents, VOCs

All customers, whether they are current Embed customers or new to Embed, can purchase Embed Hygiene Defence from Embed’s Webstore and will get a free Embed Hygiene Defence Creative Toolkit they can use on social media, an eDM for email marketing, and storefront decals, to communicate the non-toxic safety measures they are taking in their elevated cleaning standards to truly deliver SAFE. CLEAN. FUN. for the entire family in a non-toxic family-friendly environment.

The Coronavirus is serious, so is our response. Our number 1 priority is the safety of our employees, our customer, and our community. For more details, visit embedcard.com and experience the Embed Hygiene Defence Difference today.

For a full list of Embed Hygiene Defence Products, refer to fact sheet below.



FACT SHEET: EMBED HYGIENE DEFENCE PRODUCTS

EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH BUNDLE: Airborne Defence System + Sanitising Gel (500g) @ US$462.87 / per bundle

AIRBORNE DEFENCE SYSTEM @ US$419.06 / per unit

Kills 99.9% of a broad spectrum of pathogens, including COVID-19, airborne bacteria, viruses, fungi spores and mould.

Purifies Air (most air purifiers do not disinfect and most air disinfectants do not purify air).

100% Natural Active ingredients from Australia , consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils.

, consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils. Up to 30-days of 24-hour ongoing protection

Non-toxic. Safe for children and families.

Suitable for all enclosed air environments and air conditioners. Perfect for larger commercial areas, like offices, Family Entertainment Centers, restrooms and F&B areas.

Independently tested by Eurofins, a TGA licensed laboratory, UNSW and Chemsil Pty Ltd.

The unit is made from 3mm powder-coated aluminium, weighs only 1.3kg (2.8 pounds) and is fitted with a high performance silent fan that comes with customized high-flow air vents at both ends. (the unit comes pre-drilled for easy wall mounting).

The air vent at the opposite end to the fan in the Embed Airborne Defence unit, slides-up to enable the easy monthly replacement of the 500g evaporative Embed Airborne Defence gel pack.

Embed Airborne Defence System can be used in a free-standing position or mounted on a wall.

*Embed Airborne Defence Sanitising Gel (500g) is sold separately.

AIRBORNE DEFENCE SANITISING GEL (500G)

from US$95.24 / per pack

Kills 99.9% of a broad spectrum of pathogens, including COVID-19, airborne bacteria, viruses, fungi spores and mould.

Purifies Air (most air purifiers do not disinfect and most air disinfectants do not purify air).

100% Natural Active ingredients from Australia , consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils.

, consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils. Up to 30-days of 24-hour ongoing protection

Non-toxic. Safe for children and families.

Suitable for all enclosed air environments and air conditioners. Perfect for larger commercial areas, like offices, Family Entertainment Centers, restrooms and F&B areas.

Independently tested by Eurofins, a TGA licensed laboratory, UNSW and Chemsil Pty Ltd.

The gel pack is used together with the Embed Hygiene Defence System unit.

*Embed Airborne Defence System unit is sold separately

MULTI-PURPOSE FLOOR CLEANER (1L/ 5L)

from US$ 17.78 / per 1L bottle

from US$76.19 / per 5L bottle

Kills 99.9% of a broad spectrum of pathogens, including COVID-19 on contact, germs, bacteria, and odours. Purifies surface areas.

100% Natural Active ingredients from Australia , consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils.

, consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils. Long-lasting active protection of up to 4 hours. The coating kills bacteria and viruses upon contact and remains active. Ethanol lasts 3-5 minutes.

Non-toxic. Safe for children and families. Safe for use on all food prep and eating surfaces.

Using more does not increase effectiveness. 1 cap in 5-litres of water is all you need. A little goes a long way.

Perfect for larger commercial areas, like offices, Family Entertainment Centers, restrooms and F&B areas

Independently tested by Eurofins, a TGA licensed laboratory, UNSW and Chemsil Pty Ltd.

SURFACE SPRAY (500ml) / REFILL (500ml)

from US$17.78 / per 500ml bottle

from US$16.85 / per 500ml refill bottle.

‘Kills 99.9% of a broad spectrum of pathogens, including COVID-19 on contact, germs, bacteria, and grime-free.

100% Natural Active ingredients from Australia , consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils.

, consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils. Long-lasting active protection of up to 4 hours. The coating kills bacteria and viruses upon contact and remains active. Ethanol lasts 3-5 minutes.

Non-toxic. Safe for children and families. Safe for use on all food prep and eating surfaces.

Using more does not increase effectiveness. A little goes a long way.

Perfect for larger commercial areas, like offices, Family Entertainment Centers, restrooms and F&B areas.

Independently tested by Eurofins, a TGA licensed laboratory, UNSW and Chemsil Pty Ltd.

URINAL TREATMENT BLOCK (36G/block)

from US$13.85 per block

Kills 99.9% of a broad spectrum of pathogens, including COVID-19, airborne bacteria, viruses, fungi spores and mould caused by build up of uric acid bacteria.

Purifies Air (most air purifiers do not disinfect and most air disinfectants do not purify air).

100% Natural Active ingredients from Australia , consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils.

, consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils. ‘Up to 30-days of 24-hour ongoing protection and purifying system

Non-toxic. Safe for children and families.

Suitable for all enclosed air environments Perfect for restrooms.

Independently tested by Eurofins, a TGA licensed laboratory, UNSW and Chemsil Pty Ltd.

All prices quoted are in USD and excludes any taxes and shipping charges. All taxes and shipping charges will be calculated at checkout. Bulk pricing available.

