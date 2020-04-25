“Emergency Quarantine Facility built via Barretto fundraiser to start operating on Saturday”

Julia Barretto and her sisters helped build the facility via a fundraising activity.

The Emergency Quarantine Facility that Julia Barretto and her sisters spearheaded to build via a fundraising activity will finally open its doors on Saturday, April 25.

In an Instagram video that Julia uploaded, the actress shared a peek inside the said facility.

“Turnover and blessing of the Emergency Quarantine Facility for Fe Del Mundo Medical Center today. Thank You Lord for this provision, and to the incredible team behind this. @wtadesignstudio. To my sisters @danibarretto and @claudia, thank you so much girls. Thank you to everyone who took part on this mission, with your generosity, this was made possible,” Julia posted.

May tsismis na bang nagpaiyak kay Julia Barretto?

The facility measures 6X26m and has 15 beds and two toilets. “Airflow is directed one way from front to rear with side vents that discharge air away from each bed and prevent recirculation,” WTA Design Studio wrote on its website.

The Barretto sisters started the fundraiser last April 4 with the aim to provide an additional facility amid the overcrowding in the hospitals due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Apri 11, Dani shared that they were able to hit their goal of Php600K via the fundraiser.

Dani shared, “P350,000 will go to the building of the Emergency Quarantine Facility, which is currently on going right now. And the P301,952.22 will go to the workforce for their meals and PPEs. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank you so much to everyone who donated!”