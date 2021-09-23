Emerging risks and opportunities

WHENEVER we talk about opportunities, we always have to take into consideration the risks behind them. The pandemic has uncovered risks beyond the health impact, which has been extremely profound and affected millions. Social and economic impacts are fast unfolding and we can see some tearing at the seams of society. The political impacts of the risk exposures from government transactions could also affect the country’s leadership.

In the past weeks we have been witnesses to the unfolding Pharmally scandal. Senate investigations have revealed that the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management did not exercise due diligence and prudence in buying medical supplies last year. Standard accreditation procedures to determine if the vendor had the necessary qualifications were largely ignored. The procurement officer justified his actions by citing emergency powers granted by the Bayanihan 1 law and that the ordered face masks were priced within the range set by the Department of Health.

In supply chain parlance, this was a purchase made under a policy exception that was fulfilled within a reserve price range set by the organization. This is actually a valid argument, albeit for the wrong reasons. I have seen policy exceptions authorized by a company to purchase from a sole source vendor. This was usually requested to fulfill a time-sensitive requirement requiring immediate delivery to ensure network compatibility and technical specifications. These special transactions always raised audit flags and I remember we were always very careful in ensuring full transparency throughout the process. I can’t ever recall dealing with a new and unaccredited company, though. In a crisis such as this one, emergency purchases can readily raise the level of operational risks for any organization unless it has robust procedures and a strong ethical foundation.

The range of risks and uncertainties facing corporations and governments is truly overwhelming. In a recent Finex risk webinar, Mari Toni Bautista defined the three levels of risks that organizations face. The first are known risks – those the organization are aware of and can identify and plan for accordingly. The second are developing emerging risks that organizations are also aware of but whose full impact and implications are not known. The last one are black swans, which are risks an organization are unaware of and could hit without warning. These are unforeseen and cannot be predicted or avoided.

The challenges posed by the pandemic, a black swan, continue to haunt society and staying abreast of all emerging risks and opportunities is getting more difficult day to day. We can no longer afford to manage risks reactively nor can we shirk from the responsibility to manage black swans regardless of how extremely unlikely they are. Bautista recommended that we manage risks to increase the likelihood of achieving business objectives, comply with laws and regulation, efficiently allocate resources, and to enhance competitive advantage. She reminded us that risks have both positive and negative consequences and we need to proactively manage them to affect the outcomes.

Recent surveys of the top risks and opportunities for the rest of 2021 and next year cover all known risks at this point. At the same time, everyone has to keep a watchful eye on emerging risks that could be slowly creeping up. Firstly, pandemic risks still loom large. Pandemic-related policies and regulations like lockdowns will continue to impact business. The market downturn and economic slowdown will constrain growth.

The second known risk has to do with the future of work. Adoption of digital technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, and other advances may require new skills or significant efforts to retool existing workforces – this could outpace our ability to compete. Those who do not embrace the trends of the future will be displaced. At the same time, we have seen some of the digital leaders soar during the crisis.



Building organizational resilience will be key. A trust-based culture and a strong customer focus will be vital to navigating the disruptive future. Those who pivot quickly when the unexpected happens will have an advantage.

No one expects cyber security threats to diminish. These threats remain a moving target and data security promises to be more complex. Having this capability is a non-starter. In other words, an organization will not survive without this capability. There is no foolproof approach since most of the scams start at the customer level and hackers quickly evolve with the new security safeguards. Organizations have to continually advise clients and associates on known risks since everything starts at the personal level.

A strategic concern for many businesses will be the risk of substitute products or services. This risk could lead to a strategic failure but can be avoided by constantly scanning the environment for the small social and behavioral changes that are happening around us. The key is to embrace these changes and take advantage of the opportunities presented.

One last opportunity that we need to mention is an evolving concept that’s recently been heating up discussions in communities devoted to virtual reality, augmented reality, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The metaverse – which has been described as likely the next gold rush – is a concept that has gained traction during the pandemic. Online video games like Roblox and Fortnite have allowed individuals to socialize and create new worlds with digital possessions and tradeable goods. A recent Bloomberg Intelligence report said the metaverse industry could be worth US$ 800 billion by 2024. It is n always-on virtual world where people create, interact and pay for things they want.

The metaverse as a concept can be traced back to the 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash, by American writer Neal Stephenson, and was recently given a rework in the Steven Spielberg movie Ready Player One, which depicts a digital virtual world where users can play, trade or simply hang out. The opportunities, as well as the risks, have literally taken off.

Ronald Goseco is a Finex director. The opinions expressed here are his personal views.