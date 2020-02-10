“Eminem gives surprise performance at Oscars show”

Eminem, 47, brought the house down with a live performance of his hit song “Lose Yourself”, 17 years after the song made history as the first hip-hop track to win best original song at the Oscars.

American rapper Eminem thrilled fans when he made a surprise appearance on Sunday’s 92nd Annual Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars.

Eminem, 47, brought the house down with a live performance of his hit song “Lose Yourself”, 17 years after the song made history as the first hip-hop track to win best original song at the Oscars. The smash hit was featured in the 2002 biographical film about the Detroit-hailed rapper titled “8 Mile.”

However, the rapper did not attend the ceremony to accept the honor at the time, as, according to his previous interview with the music program “Behind the Boards”, he thought he had no chance of actually collecting a statue. Co-writer Luis Resto accepted that honor from presenter Barbra Streisand on his behalf.

Meanwhile, shortly after his performance, Eminem took to microblogging site Twitter to express how grateful he is to The Academy for having him at the show.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Aside from Eminem’s, attendees also enjoyed performances from Grammy winning Billie Eilish, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, Oscar winners Elton John and Randy Neman, and actresses Idina Menzel and Chrissy Metz.