“Emotional Sandara Park opens up how she lost confidence, friends after 2NE1’s disbandment”

Blackjacks turned emotional over Sandara Park’s latest confession as the former 2NE1 member opened up for the first time about how she felt over the disbandment of the legendary K-Pop girl group.

On the February 4 episode of Video Star, Sandara shared her realizations after 2NE1’s disbandment — describing it as one of the darkest times in her life.

“After our disbandment, I realized that I’d been very foolish about something. When we were promoting, I thought that I wasn’t necessary for the group, because the members all had such amazing voices. I thought, ‘If I sing more, then I’ll be a detriment to the group.’ So I couldn’t enjoy it,” she said, as translated by South Korean entertainment website Soompi.

Sandara also shared that she had a pessimistic view in life for more than two years — losing a lot of confidence along the way.

“After we disbanded, I worried a lot about what I should do now. I think I was very pessimistic for two or three years, and I lost a lot of my confidence,” she added.



According to the 35-year-old South Korean celebrity, she also lost some friends — making her realize who her true friends are.

“I think I experienced a very dark two years,” she said. “But at some point, it became a good thing. I realized that the few friends who are still by my side are really my people.” In tears, she added: “Because of that, I’m happy lately.”

Sharing how fellow 2NE1 member CL made her realize about how fun it is to actually perform for their fans on stage, she shared: “CL was always the one who lifted our spirits and she wasn’t there anymore, so I started to play the parts my members had too,” she said. “When I do fan meetings or concerts alone, I finally feel like I’m able to enjoy it. It’s a shame [that I didn’t realize it sooner], but you can’t turn back time.”

Watch a preview of the video below:

[embedded content]

Apart from Sandara Park, Minkyeung of group HINAPIA also opened up about her feelings over Pledis Entertainment-formed girl group PRISTIN’s disbandment in 2019.

Before joining 2NE1, Sandara appeared in numerous films and TV shows on ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ leading entertainment media company.

Dubbed Pambansang Krung-Krung, Sandara Park rose to fame after joining the reality talent competition Star Circle Quest in 2004.

Her last project with ABS-CBN was Pinoy Boyband Superstar for which she served as one of the judges.

In 2017, she made a cameo on Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano’s romance film My Ex and Whys.

2NE1 is the girl group behind hits “I Am The Best,” “COME BACK HOME,” “I Love You,” and “Fire,” among others.

The four-piece group, composed of CL, Park Bom, Dara, and Minzy, disbanded in 2016.