Employers reminded of Christmas pay
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment reminded private sector employers to pay properly their workers who will report for work on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The agency’s Labor Advisory No. 12 prescribes the appropriate pay for Dec. 24, an additional special non-working day; and Dec. 25, a regularholiday.
For Dec. 24, workers shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage in the first eight hours.
Work done in excess of eight hours will merit an additional 30 percent of workers’ hourly rate on that day.
Employees working on a special day that also falls on their rest day shall be paid an additional 50 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work, and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on that day in their overtime.
For Dec. 25, employees shall be paid 200 percent of their wage for the first eight hours.
