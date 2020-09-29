Empress Schuck is now engaged to her non-showbiz partner Vino Guingona.

The intimate surprise proposal happened during the birthday celebration of their daughter, Athalia, and was witnessed by the couple’s family, as seen in the photos they shared on Instagram on Monday, September 28.

“And so this day has become even more special. It’s not just Athalia’s birthday anymore but also a new celebration of God’s intention,” Empress said in the caption.

“Thank you @vinoguingona for doing it on her birthday and in this special home witnessed by my whole family. Wouldn’t have it any other way,” she added.

Empress went on: “A new chapter begins for me. And I know by walking with God together, we are on the right path. The goal of our relationship is to honor Him and do things what’s right in His eyes and that’s what we’re going to do real soon.”

Vino, for his part, thanked his fiancée for “accepting me as your partner for the rest of your life.”

“My love, my everything. Thank you for inspiring me everyday to be the best dad, the best partner, the best person that I can be. Thank you for loving me for who I am… I love you and always will,” he said.

“Thank You, Heavenly Father for this wonderful moment. Thank You for the gift of love and family,” he added.

It was in 2015 when Empress announced that she was expecting her first child with Vino, who is the grandson of former Vice President Teofisto Guingona Jr. and the nephew of Senator Teofisto Guingona III.

At that time, the two had been together for over a year.