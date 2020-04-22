“Enchong Dee and Ria Atayde donate PPEs, food for frontliners”

Enchong Dee personally delivered the PPEs and food straight to the Office of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee made a surprise visit to the Office of Vice President Leni Robredo, personally handing over Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and food for the frontliners working in the medical field.

According to Enchong, he and fellow Kapamilya star Ria Atayde — who were able to raise funds through the support of their fans — chose to forward their donations to the Office of the Vice President.

“From the friends and fans of @ria and I. A little something for the protection of our Frontliners. We decided to forward our fundraising efforts to the OVP since they have access to more hospitals. Sa lahat ng tumulong, maraming salamat.”

On both Facebook and Twitter, VP Leni thanked the Kapamilya actor for going out of his way to donate much-needed medical supplies to her office.

“Biglang nag-appear sa office ngayong hapon, mag-isa. May dalang mga PPEs para sa frontliners at pagkain para sa volunteers. Mabuhay ka, Enchong Dee,” she wrote.

Biglang nag appear sa office ngayong hapon, mag isa. May dalang mga PPEs para sa frontliners at pagkain para sa volunteers. Mabuhay ka, Enchong Dee❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jm1V1p5hfD — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) April 21, 2020

As of April 21, the Philippines has already recorded 6,599 COVID-19 cases, with 654 recoveries and 437 deaths.